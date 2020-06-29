Global  

Masks will be mandatory in Jacksonville as of 5 p.m.

bizjournals Monday, 29 June 2020
Jacksonville is implementing a mandatory mask requirement for the city as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise, city spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton said Monday afternoon. Kimbleton said residents should wear masks in both public and indoor locations, and other situations where individuals cannot be socially distanced. The mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Mayor Lenny Curry was not at the press conference, citing a prior family commitment. This is the first press conference since the pandemic…
