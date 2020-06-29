Masks will be mandatory in Jacksonville as of 5 p.m. Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Jacksonville is implementing a mandatory mask requirement for the city as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise, city spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton said Monday afternoon. Kimbleton said residents should wear masks in both public and indoor locations, and other situations where individuals cannot be socially distanced. The mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Mayor Lenny Curry was not at the press conference, citing a prior family commitment.


