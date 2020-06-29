Global  

BP sells petrochemicals business to Ineos in $5bn deal

BBC News Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
 LONDON (AP) — Oil and gas company BP has sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5 billion, part of its plan to shift activities to renewable...
