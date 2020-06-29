WHO: Countries complaining about contact tracing are 'lame' Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday dismissed complaints from countries complaining that contact tracing is too difficult to implement as a control strategy for the coronavirus pandemic as “lame.”



The U.N. health agency has repeatedly advised countries that shutting down their COVID-19 outbreaks requires having a strong contact tracing program in place, a labor-intensive process of tracking down contacts of people with coronavirus to ensure those at risk isolate themselves.



In recent months, countries with large outbreaks of COVID-19, including Britain and the U.S., have said there are simply too many contacts to trace for an effective system to be put into place.



Britain had vowed to have a “world-class” contact tracing system in place earlier this month. But the U.K. ultimately ditched the digital app it developed for that purpose and politicians have acknowledged the program is not yet running at full strength despite recruiting thousands of workers. In recent weeks, British health officials have said their contact tracers are failing to reach about one quarter of people with the virus — leaving thousands of people free to pass on COVID-19.



At a media briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed to his emergencies director Dr. Michael Ryan as an example of someone willing to go to extraordinary lengths to conduct contact tracing, citing Ryan’s work — while wearing a bulletproof helmet and vest — during an Ebola outbreak in a part of Congo where armed groups had attacked and killed health workers.



“He believed he had to do everything to stop Ebola and to show that saving lives actually requires that level of commitment,” Tedros said.



Tedros said it wasn't acceptable that some countries claimed there were too many contacts to trace... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Covid-Tracing Apps May be Ransomware in Disguise



Cybersecurity firms warn that you should beware when downloading any contact-tracing apps to your devices. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago New Coronavirus Contact Tracing System Launched In Dallas County



"It's very difficult to keep up with numbers, but this is a tool that is helping us to accomplish this." Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:42 Published 4 days ago Health experts use Contact Tracing to monitor, prevent spread COVID-19



With the number of COVID cases back on the rise in Georgia. Health experts are using contact tracing to prevent a second outbreak. Credit: WMGT Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources WHO: Countries complaining about contact tracing are ‘lame’ LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday dismissed complaints from countries complaining that contact tracing is too difficult to...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago Also reported by • SeattlePI.com



Tweets about this