Chuck E. Cheese closing 3 Ohio locations

Monday, 29 June 2020 () It’s game over for several Ohio Chuck E. Cheese locations. Irving, Texas-based owner CEC Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week. As part of its filing, the company has asked the court to reject the leases of 45 units it doesn’t intend to reopen, including 11 closed prior to Covid-19. According to the court filing, that list includes three Ohio units including one in Columbus and others in Lima and Mansfield. The Columbus unit, which is just off Hamilton Road,…