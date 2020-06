PFRDA introduces OTP-based onboarding for NPS Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Pension fund regulator PFRDA on Monday said it has introduced one-time password (OTP) based onboarding facility for the National Pension System (NPS) scheme. In its endeavour to provide digital solutions, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has already enabled opening of online NPS account in a paperless manner through e-signature, it said in a statement.