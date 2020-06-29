Global  

Reddit bans pro-Trump forum in hate-speech crackdown

SeattlePI.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Reddit, an online comment forum that is one of the internet's most popular websites, on Monday banned a pro-Donald Trump forum as part of a crackdown on hate speech.

The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and “antagonized” the company. It had previously tried to discipline the forum.

The pro-Trump forum was banned as San Francisco-based Reddit took down a total of 2,000 of the forums, or subreddits, most of which it said were inactive or had few users.

Social-media companies have long struggled to deal with hate speech on their platforms. A growing number of companies have said they are pausing social-media spending after a campaign by a group of civil-rights and other groups called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it has failed to curb racist and violent content and misinformation.
