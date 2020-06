Meridian and Contact found in wrong in market abuse investigation Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Two of New Zealand's largest electricity companies - one majority-owned by the Government - may have spilled water unnecessarily, causing unnecessary gas generation to fire up and prices for consumers to rise.On Tuesday the Electricity... Two of New Zealand's largest electricity companies - one majority-owned by the Government - may have spilled water unnecessarily, causing unnecessary gas generation to fire up and prices for consumers to rise.On Tuesday the Electricity... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this