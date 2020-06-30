Predictive Discovery extends NE Bankan gold discovery in Guinea by 30% to 1.3 kilometres Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has extended the NE Bankan gold discovery in Guinea by 300 metres or 30% with the strike length now stretching about 1.3 kilometres on the Kaninko and Saman permits. This follows a power auger drilling program over five lines for 1,300 metres on the Saman permit which further enlarged the northern extension at NE Bankan. Encouraging results The shallow drilling returned up to 16 metres at 1.13 g/t and 16 metres at 1.39 g/t within the new 300-metre long zone of plus 0.25 g/t gold mineralisation and both these holes stopped in plus-1 g/t mineralisation. There were 65 holes completed on an 80 x 80 metres grid with holes drilled to a depth of 20 metres and samples assayed in 2-metre intervals. Drill holes penetrated through the overlying laterite into mottled clay and saprolite with a series of gold-anomalous results obtained. Shares higher Shares have been almost 13% higher to 10 cents in early trade and have risen from 0.6 cents at close on April 9 due to strong recent newsflow. This program was undertaken by Sahara Mining Services and the samples were assayed by fire assay at the SGS laboratory in Bamako, Mali. Power auger drilling is a rapid and cost-effective exploration method for the collection of bedrock samples below tracts of lateritic and transported cover. Potential to extend trend There is substantial potential to further extend the NE Bankan trend to the north and south of the known 1.3-kilometre-long zone with power auger drilling underway. To the north, an additional 65-hole power auger program is in progress over five lines, exploring further northern extensions to the NE Bankan gold mineralised system. A 294-hole program is also in progress over 21 lines testing along strike to the south of NE Bankan zone and covering Bankan East prospect where earlier rock geochemical sampling obtained grades of up to 1.3 g/t. These power auger programs will extend drill coverage to a combined 3.8-kilometre length. Other drilling The company has completed five diamond holes at NE Bankan largely testing depth extensions to previously intersected mineralisation in three holes. Intersections from these previous holes included 46 metres at 6.58 g/t from 4 metres, 42 metres at 2.92 g/t from 8 metres and 50 metres at 1.53 g/t from surface. Reverse circulation drilling also continues to test oxide mineralisation within the 1-kilometre-long power auger-defined gold mineralised footprint at NE Bankan. Predictive holds around 800 square kilometres of prospective landholdings across five projects all containing artisanal gold workings. All projects are within the Siguiri Basin, which hosts Anglogold’s large Siguiri Mine of plus-10 million ounces. 👓 View full article

