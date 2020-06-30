Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, will lead it virtually

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Tuesday canceled its plans to host a major meeting of U.S. and Asian leaders next year because of the coronavirus, opting instead to lead a virtual summit.

New Zealand was scheduled to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Auckland. The event would have brought thousands of people to the country throughout the year, culminating in a leader's week in November 2021.

APEC focuses on trade issues, although it also provides a chance for world leaders to catch up. Its 21 members include the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Last year, Chile canceled the APEC leaders' meeting because of violent anti-government protests. This year Malaysia has been hosting virtual APEC meetings.

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said it was necessary to cancel next year's summit now for planning and security reasons.

“There were people who would be coming in months and months in advance, all caught by the COVID-19 situation," Peters said. "So we had to accept the plain fact that we couldn't do it, other than by the mechanism we're going to use now.”

New Zealand has been praised globally for its health response to the virus. After a strict lockdown, the nation of 5 million people has eliminated community transmission, at least for now. Its 22 active cases are all quarantined travelers who returned from virus hot spots including the U.S., India, Pakistan and Britain.

New Zealand has shut its borders to almost everybody except returning citizens and residents, who are required to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he understood the reasoning behind the cancellation.

“I am disappointed that Auckland won’t physically host APEC, but the health of our...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Virginia Couple Sues Royal Caribbean After Sustaining Severe Burns In Deadly New Zealand Volcano Eruption [Video]

Virginia Couple Sues Royal Caribbean After Sustaining Severe Burns In Deadly New Zealand Volcano Eruption

A Virginia couple is suing Royal Caribbean Cruises and an excursion company after they sustained severe burns during a visit to the White Island volcano in New Zealand, according to a lawsuit filed..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:44Published
Instagram users intrude on private property to take photos, urinate at infinity pools [Video]

Instagram users intrude on private property to take photos, urinate at infinity pools

A New Zealand family has had enough of eager Instagram users trespassing on their property...to take photos on the edge of an infinity pool located on the edge of a 50-meter-high cliff at Anawhata..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:26Published
Windblown Trees Grow Sideways on New Zealand's Southernmost Point [Video]

Windblown Trees Grow Sideways on New Zealand's Southernmost Point

The warped trees call Slope Point home, a remote spot on the southernmost part of New Zealand's South Island, where intense Antarctic winds relentlessly pummel the area after traveling 2,000 miles..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

New Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, will lead it virtually

 WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Tuesday canceled its plans to host a major meeting of U.S. and Asian leaders next year because of the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: New Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, will lead it virtually https://t.co/v5e64H1th2 37 seconds ago

mlnangalama

Martha Leah Nangalama via @PerilOfAfrica New Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, will lead it virtually: New Zealand has canceled its plan… https://t.co/dzjH5gqhzx 2 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime New #Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, #will lead it virtually - Jun 29 @ 11:19 PM ET https://t.co/uJrlRekaNO 6 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) New Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, will lead it virtually https://t.co/GzLEWInSLI #APECSummit… https://t.co/oKreiDpYHH 24 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official New Zealand cancels 2021 APEC summit, will lead it virtually 32 minutes ago