Gary D Chance 29th June 2020 Monday’s Close: Dow: +580.25; 25,595.80; +2.32% https://t.co/HiubIYmGWA “Fracking trailblazer Ch… https://t.co/3l9IcHxly9 51 minutes ago Emily Manns RT @ssteingraber1: Oh God do I really get to break this news? Just posted on @WSJ: Chesapeake Energy, once the nation’s 2nd biggest gas… 2 hours ago Robert Marchini RT @WSJ: Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy, which helped lead a rebirth of U.S. fossil-fuel output, filed for bankruptcy https://t.co/XsVd… 3 hours ago Colleen Miller WSJ - Fracking Trailblazer Chesapeake #Energy Files for Bankruptcy - Oklahoma City-based company was once the seco… https://t.co/9DFqb10TG2 5 hours ago Marc St-Cyr RT @sebrioux: Fracking trailblazer Chesapeake Energy becomes the biggest oil and gas bankruptcy of the pandemic https://t.co/QJvkIfDt9k #En… 6 hours ago s952163 RT @WSJmarkets: Chesapeake’s breakneck growth left it highly leveraged, and it was slower than many fracking peers to pivot to more lucrati… 6 hours ago WSJ Markets Chesapeake’s breakneck growth left it highly leveraged, and it was slower than many fracking peers to pivot to more… https://t.co/d9tjjMhmq8 8 hours ago K.W. Carter Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy https://t.co/H0zPAjEYxl 8 hours ago