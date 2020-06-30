The Latest: Australian city Melbourne to lock down suburbs Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s second-largest city will lock down dozens of suburbs for a month in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.



Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said Tuesday that 233 positive tests for COVID-19 in Melbourne since Thursday was unacceptably high.



Andrews announced 10 zip codes covering 36 suburbs in which residents will be required to stay at home from Wednesday night until July 29 except for four permitted reasons.



Residents will face fines if they leave home for reasons other than to give or receive care, to exercise, to buy essentials or to go to work or school. People who live outside those suburbs will only be allowed to enter them for the same reasons.



Andrews also announced there would be no international flights allowed into Melbourne for the next two weeks to help curb infections.



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Experts say the pandemic is wreaking havoc in poor and war-torn nations.



— Virus cases worldwide hit 10 million and deaths have surpassed 500,000.



— UK PM Boris Johnson says the pandemic “has been a disaster” for Britain.



— Hunger stalks Yemen's children as pandemic hits Arab world's poorest nation.



— Nurses, doctors feel strain as virus races through Arizona.



— The pandemic means millions of women in Africa and other developing regions could lose years of success in contributing to household incomes and asserting their independence.



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



