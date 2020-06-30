|
The UK economy shrank more than it has done in over 40 years at the start of 2020 — and it could get 15 times worse
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
· *The UK economy declined by more than first expected in the first three months of the year, the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.*
· *It was the country's largest drop since 1979, when the country was battling major industrial unrest and high unemployment.*
· *Gross domestic product fell by 2.2% in the...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this