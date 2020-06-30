Global  

The UK economy shrank more than it has done in over 40 years at the start of 2020 — and it could get 15 times worse

Business Insider Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The UK economy shrank more than it has done in over 40 years at the start of 2020 — and it could get 15 times worse· *The UK economy declined by more than first expected in the first three months of the year, the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.*
· *It was the country's largest drop since 1979, when the country was battling major industrial unrest and high unemployment.*
· *Gross domestic product fell by 2.2% in the...
