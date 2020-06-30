Global  

Triad life sciences firm offers solution for Covid-19 targeted clinical studies

bizjournals Tuesday, 30 June 2020
The future of clinical research in a Covid-19 landscape is going to look and function differently than it did before the pandemic.  LabCorp (NYSE: LH) this week launched a solution to help that future take shape.  The Burlington-based life sciences company, through its drug development arm Covance, announced the Xcellerate Covid-19 Clinical Study Solution, a platform to offer integrated data collection, actionable study data and Covid-19 targeted risk management and recovery assessment.  “In…
Triad Business Journal LabCorp in Burlington has partnered with California's Medable Inc. to expand, accelerate virtual clinical trials.​ https://t.co/82pRZ9pHWQ 5 days ago