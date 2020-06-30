|
NASCAR cancels Nashville awards event
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Covid-19 is now leading to event cancellations deep into Nashville’s 2020 tourism calendar. NASCAR announced Monday that its Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards, which were to be hosted in downtown Nashville later this year, have been canceled. The awards made their Nashville debut in December 2019. NASCAR plans to bring the event back to Music City in 2021, according to the company’s statement.
