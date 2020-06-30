Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India and China's deadly Himalayan stand-off is starting to cause economic damage

Business Insider Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
India and China's deadly Himalayan stand-off is starting to cause economic damage· *India and China's military stand-off is causing trade disruptions between the two countries. *
· *Chinese imports are reportedly piling up at Indian ports leading to supply chain disruptions, as the two countries fight on their Himalayan border.*
· *Many Chinese raw materials used by Indian businesses, such as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Vikram Chandra on India pulling back on economic ties with China, other stories

Vikram Chandra on India pulling back on economic ties with China, other stories 07:31

 Tension continues to mount between India and China as the two countries engage in deescalation talks at the Line of Actual Control. In the meantime, India has launched massive pull back on economic ties with China with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announcing a ban on Chinese firms from highway...

Related videos from verified sources

Watch China's reaction to India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok [Video]

Watch China's reaction to India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok

China reacted to India's decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications. The Narendra Modi government banned the apps due to national security considerations. Beijing said that it was 'strongly..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published
‘I stand by my country’: TikTok star welcomes Centre’s decision to ban Chinese apps [Video]

‘I stand by my country’: TikTok star welcomes Centre’s decision to ban Chinese apps

TikTok star welcomes Centre’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps. Muskan Sharma had over 4 million followers on TikTok. Muskan said she stands by the country’s decision and that China has to pay for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published
Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in Toronto raised Indian Army slogans during protest outside Chinese Consulates [Video]

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in Toronto raised Indian Army slogans during protest outside Chinese Consulates

The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in Toronto held protest in front of Chinese Consulates to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion in the Galwan Valley, Eastern Ladakh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

MohammadFarooq_

Mohammad Farooq Customs officers at Indian ports have held back shipments from China and sought additional clearances after deadly… https://t.co/Rn9cgq3O5b 4 hours ago

CSUK_News

Chinaspotlight.co.uk Customs officers at Indian ports have held back shipments from China and sought additional clearances after deadly… https://t.co/Cw53V4eDcO 20 hours ago

fredcheock123

Fred Cheock India and China's deadly Himalayan stand-off is starting to cause economic damage in the Asian powerhouses - https://t.co/SPpRRWSUAK 2 days ago

samdristi

SAMDRISTI RT @FastNewsDelhi: ● India and China are locked in their most serious political crisis in years after a deadly clash between soldiers on th… 2 days ago

edlopezgop

Ed Lopez "Relations between the US and China have sunk to such lows in recent years that it is now easy to imagine the two n… https://t.co/gKG5WnyIVS 2 days ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut India and China's deadly Himalayan stand-off is starting to cause economic damage in the Asian powerhouses - Market… https://t.co/K5E1LVSlyc 2 days ago

CarlHerberger

Carl Herberger #India and #China's deadly Himalayan stand-off is starting to cause economic damage in the Asian powerhouses https://t.co/mUhaNRybJL 2 days ago

jehovahchr7st

JehovahChr7ST Lord RT @JoeFreedomLove: India and China's deadly Himalayan stand-off is starting to cause economic damage in the Asian powerhouses #SmartNews… 2 days ago