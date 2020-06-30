|
Inovio's 860% year-to-date rally takes a breather after the release of Phase I data for company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate (INO)
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
· *Inovio has rallied 860% year-to-date as investors bid up the company's stock in hopes of the successful development of a vaccine for COVID-19.*
· *On Tuesday, Inovio fell as much as 17.8% after the company released early Phase I data on its INO-4800 COVID-19 vaccine.*
· *The company said 94% of Phase I participants...
