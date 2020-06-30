Global  

Netflix pledges $100M to financial groups supporting Black communities

bizjournals Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
About two weeks after Netflix Inc. CEO Reed Hastings pledged part of his fortune to support Black educational institutions, the company itself is now committing part of its considerable holdings to support Black communities. In a Tuesday blog post, Netflix stated that it will allocate about 2% of its cash holdings — currently about $100 million — to financial institutions and organizations that are dedicated to helping Black communities. “We believe bringing more capital to these communities…
