Cuomo expands New York's list of states for traveler quarantine order
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () New York has expanded the list of states from which travelers coming back to New York will have to self-quarantine to include California, Georgia, Iowa and Tennessee — among others. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will be imposing a 14-day quarantine on people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates. The restriction comes as the number of new cases of coronavirus have increased sharply in some states around the country. Meanwhile, New York state has brought…
Travelers headed to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states with high coronavirus rates may be forced to reconsider their plans. New York Governor Andrew... RTTNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com