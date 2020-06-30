Cuomo expands New York's list of states for traveler quarantine order Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

New York has expanded the list of states from which travelers coming back to New York will have to self-quarantine to include California, Georgia, Iowa and Tennessee — among others. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will be imposing a 14-day quarantine on people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates. The restriction comes as the number of new cases of coronavirus have increased sharply in some states around the country. Meanwhile, New York state has brought…


