Netflix commits $100M to financial groups supporting Black communities

bizjournals Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
About two weeks after Netflix Inc. CEO Reed Hastings pledged part of his fortune to support Black educational institutions, the company itself is now committing part of its considerable holdings to support Black communities. In a Tuesday blog post, Netflix stated that it will allocate about 2 percent of its cash holdings – currently about $100 million – to financial institutions and organizations that are dedicated to helping Black communities. “We believe bringing more capital to these communities…
 Netflix is looking to tackle systemic racism by shifting some of its cash holdings to financial institutions that support Black communities in the U.S.

