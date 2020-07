Jetstar returns to NZ skies, 2000 Kiwis boarding flights today Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Competition is set to again hit to Kiwi skies with the return of budget airline Jetstar. After three quiet months, the airline again started carrying passengers in New Zealand today. There's been high demand for the airline's... Competition is set to again hit to Kiwi skies with the return of budget airline Jetstar. After three quiet months, the airline again started carrying passengers in New Zealand today. There's been high demand for the airline's... 👓 View full article

