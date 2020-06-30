Dash, Grasshoppers, Royals won't play this year as Minor League Baseball cancels season

Global  

Minor League Baseball today canceled the 2020 season after being informed that Major League Baseball will not be providing affiliated minor league teams with players this year. The announcement effects the Winston-Salem Dash, the Greensboro Dash and the Burlington Royals. "These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner.…
