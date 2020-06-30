Dash, Grasshoppers, Royals won't play this year as Minor League Baseball cancels season
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Minor League Baseball today canceled the 2020 season after being informed that Major League Baseball will not be providing affiliated minor league teams with players this year. The announcement effects the Winston-Salem Dash, the Greensboro Dash and the Burlington Royals. "These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner.…
Many Minnesotans from Minor League teams are gathering in Minnetonka to work out with each other, and try and simulate some game-like conditions, reports Mike Max (2:05). WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 29,..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:05Published
Plans are moving forward for Major League Baseball, with teams beginning practices this week – but we also have some players starting to opt out. General Manager Jed Hoyer and Manager David Ross talk..