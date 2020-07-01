Kansas City mental health clinic uses PPP funds to provide online counseling to those in need

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The mental health benefits of storytelling for health care workers | Laurel Braitman



Health care workers are under more stress than ever before. How can they protect their mental health while handling new and complex pressures? TED Fellow Laurel Braitman shows how writing and sharing.. Credit: TED Duration: 09:44 Published 2 days ago Unique summer camp for teens to promote mental health



NotMyKid offers a unique summer camp for teens to promote mental health. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:43 Published 2 days ago New program diverts some 911 calls from police to a mental health team



A new program has started in Denver that diverts some nonviolent 911 calls away from officers and to a mental health team instead. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:09 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this