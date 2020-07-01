Kansas City mental health clinic uses PPP funds to provide online counseling to those in need
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () In ordinary times, Tri-County Mental Health Services provides a safety net to uninsured Clay, Platte and Ray County, Missouri residents who need mental health or substance abuse services. But when the coronavirus crisis hit in March, the nonprofit clinic needed a safety net of its own. All in-person group therapy programs at the clinic’s main Kansas City location, as well as all its school- and community-based services, came to an abrupt standstill as most of the 148-person staff pivoted to work…
