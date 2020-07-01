Wirecard is set to miss the very first payment on $561 million worth of debt and join the notorious 'no coupon' club Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· German fintech Wirecard is set to miss the first payment on $561 million worth of bonds issued last year, the Financial Times reported.

· The FT said Wirecard risks entering the infamous unofficial "no coupon at all club."

· Wirecard is due to make an interest payment of 0.5% on the bond in September.

· Wirecard filed... · German fintech Wirecard is set to miss the first payment on $561 million worth of bonds issued last year, the Financial Times reported.· The FT said Wirecard risks entering the infamous unofficial "no coupon at all club."· Wirecard is due to make an interest payment of 0.5% on the bond in September.· Wirecard filed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Wirecard bonds set to join infamous ‘no coupon’ club Company will almost certainly skip first payment on €500m of debt issued last September

FT.com 5 days ago





Tweets about this Asia Pacific News Wirecard is set to miss the very first payment on $561 million worth of debt and join the notorious 'no coupon' club https://t.co/VH0LKVVEQm 5 days ago Phil Resch Wirecard is set to miss the very first payment on $561 million worth of debt and join the notorious 'no coupon' clu… https://t.co/jZzHB7VfGq 5 days ago Javier Licea RT @businessinsider: Wirecard is set to miss the very first payment on $561 million worth of debt and join the notorious 'no coupon' club h… 5 days ago Politics and Opinions Wirecard is set to miss the very first payment on 561 million worth of debt and join the notorious no coupon club… https://t.co/AsE9AMQIEh 5 days ago HP Targeting, Inc. Wirecard is set to miss the very first payment on $561 million worth of debt and join the notorious 'no coupon' clu… https://t.co/V3B4EDfYHF 5 days ago Business Insider Wirecard is set to miss the very first payment on $561 million worth of debt and join the notorious 'no coupon' club https://t.co/iNrL593Xtd 5 days ago