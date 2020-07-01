|
Wirecard is set to miss the very first payment on $561 million worth of debt and join the notorious 'no coupon' club
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
· German fintech Wirecard is set to miss the first payment on $561 million worth of bonds issued last year, the Financial Times reported.
· The FT said Wirecard risks entering the infamous unofficial "no coupon at all club."
· Wirecard is due to make an interest payment of 0.5% on the bond in September.
· Wirecard filed...
