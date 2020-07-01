Casinos, video gaming can reopen in Illinois starting today Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Casino gaming and video gaming can resume operations at 9 a.m. today in Illinois. Statewide casino and video gaming in Illinois was suspended on March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The video and casino gaming industry have worked cooperatively and professionally with the IGB to develop best practices that create the safest possible environment for gaming, while adhering to IDPH, DCEO, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance," Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said.


