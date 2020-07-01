Uber dangles $2.6B buyout offer for tech firm with a major Nashville presence
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Uber is once again making a run at snapping up a U.S. rival, this time going after Postmates with a buyout offer valued at approximately $2.6 billion, according to the New York Times. But like its previous attempt to acquire a food delivery business to bolster its Uber Eats service, it faces the risk of losing out to another buyer, similar to what happened several weeks ago when its acquisition target and rival GrubHub was acquired by European food delivery service Just Eats for $7.3 billion. Postmates…
Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal reported that Uber made an offer to buy GrubHub. According to Business Insider, the deal could be reached by June or could end without any agreement. GrubHub..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32Published
