Economists expect the US added 3 million jobs and that the unemployment rate declined in June. Here's what to watch in Thursday's report. Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· The June nonfarm payrolls report will be released Thursday, July 2, from the Labor Department.

· Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect that the US economy added 3 million payrolls in June and that the employment rate declined to 12.5%.

· If the report is in line with expectations, it will be the second month of jobs... 👓 View full article

