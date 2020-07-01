Global  

GST collection in June at Rs 90,917 crore, Q1 mop up dips 59% due to Covid-19 lockdown

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
GST revenue collection in June stood at Rs 90,917 crore, up from Rs 62,009 crore mopped up in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April.The goods and services tax (GST) mop up was 9 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis in June, while it was 62 per cent down in May and fell 28 per cent in April.
