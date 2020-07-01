GST collection in June at Rs 90,917 crore, Q1 mop up dips 59% due to Covid-19 lockdown



Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Delhi overtakes Mumbai, emerges as the new hotspot city in the country | Oneindia News



As the Coronavirus Cases witness a constant spike in India with cases soaring past 4.7 Lakhs, the hotspot city in the Country has changed. Mumbai overtook Wuhan on June 9 in terms of the number of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:30 Published 6 days ago 'Rs 406 crore'- Uttar Pradesh govt reveals total collection in Covid Care Fund



'Rs 406 crore'- Uttar Pradesh govt reveals total collection in Covid Care Fund Credit: LiveMint Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago Watch: Key takeaways from GST Council meet chaired by FM Sitharaman



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 49th GST council meeting over video conferencing. In a major relief to small taxpayers with turnover up to Rs 5 crore, the GST Council halved the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:13 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this