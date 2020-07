Pfizer leaps more than 7% after releasing positive trial results for coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

· *Pfizer shares soared as much as 7.2% on Wednesday after the company announced positive early-stage trial results for its coronavirus vaccine.*

· *The BNT162b1 drug successfully created antibodies in all participants receiving 10, 30, or 100 microgram doses. *

· *Those taking two of the 10 or 30 microgram doses created... · *Pfizer shares soared as much as 7.2% on Wednesday after the company announced positive early-stage trial results for its coronavirus vaccine.*· *The BNT162b1 drug successfully created antibodies in all participants receiving 10, 30, or 100 microgram doses. *· *Those taking two of the 10 or 30 microgram doses created 👓 View full article