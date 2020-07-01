World's largest Pizza Hut franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Global  

bizjournals Wednesday, 1 July 2020
The world's largest Pizza Hut franchisee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday. In its filing, Leawood, Kansas-based NPC International Inc. listed estimated assets ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion and estimated liabilities in the same range.  NPC operates 1,227 Pizza Hut restaurants in 27 states, representing about 20% of the domestic Pizza Hut system. It's also The Wendy's Co.'s (Nasdaq: WEN) largest franchisee, with 393 restaurants in eight states. Plano-based Pizza Hut…
