St. Louis-based contractor tapped to manage building CDC's new high containment laboratory
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () St. Louis-based construction giant McCarthy is the winner of a $233 million contract to manage construction of the CDC's new high containment continuity laboratory in Atlanta. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention selected McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. as construction manager for the 160,000-square-foot facility on its Roybal Campus, which is part of its 2025 master plan for that campus, according to Building Design + Construction. The multistory research building will be the most advance…