St. Louis-based contractor tapped to manage building CDC's new high containment laboratory

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Luxury shopping mall opens next to Bangkok airport



Footage shows a new shopping mall outlet which opened today (June 19) next to the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is a joint venture between Siam Piwat and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:09 Published 2 weeks ago Shocking moment Chinese children play on angled roof of high-rise building



This is the shocking moment four children were captured playing on an angled roof of a 32-storey residential building without any protection in southwestern China. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on June 11, 2020 Duo Suspected Of Taking Dog From Building In Brooklyn



Police are searching for two people suspected of taking a dog from a building in Brooklyn. The King Charles spaniel was taken shortly before 8 p.m. on June 3 from a building on Ocean Parkway near.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:20 Published on June 10, 2020

Tweets about this