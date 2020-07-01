World's largest Pizza Hut, Wendy's franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The world's largest Pizza Hut franchisee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday. In its filing, Leawood, Kansas-based NPC International Inc. listed estimated assets ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion and estimated liabilities in the same range. NPC operates 1,227 Pizza Hut restaurants in 27 states, including Virginia and Maryland, representing about 20% of the domestic Pizza Hut system. It's also The Wendy's Co.'s (Nasdaq: WEN) largest franchisee, with 393 restaurants in eight states.… 👓 View full article

