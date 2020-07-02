Gold price hits all-time high, goes past Rs 50000 per 10 gram
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The gold price on Thursday continued to rise to new highs in the Indian market as its retail price crossed Rs 50000 mark in Mumbai and Delhi. The price hike is due to the strong for gold in the global market and depreciating rupee.
The hike in fuel price has severely hit the already 'broken back bone' of the common man in the country amid the pandemic. The cornavirus infection and lockdown imposed due to this pandemic many people..