Gold price hits all-time high, goes past Rs 50000 per 10 gram

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fuel price hits new high across country amid COVID-19



The hike in fuel price has severely hit the already 'broken back bone' of the common man in the country amid the pandemic. The cornavirus infection and lockdown imposed due to this pandemic many people.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Major Tesla investor thinks Bitcoin’s market cap will be 10% of gold’s by 2025’ Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you...

The Next Web 5 days ago





Tweets about this