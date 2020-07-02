Global  

Gold price hits all-time high, goes past Rs 50000 per 10 gram

Zee News Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The gold price on Thursday continued to rise to new highs in the Indian market as its retail price crossed Rs 50000 mark in Mumbai and Delhi. The price hike is due to the strong for gold in the global market and depreciating rupee.
