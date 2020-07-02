HDFC Bank to offer instant contactless, instant auto loans in 1,000 cities
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () HDFC Bank has launched pre-approved instant auto loans to its customers across 1,000 cities. HDFC Bank’s online auto loan offering. ZipDrive, is a technology-enabled loan product where credit assessment is done by banking software rather than employees and loan released in seconds.
Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Wednesday on the back of gains in FMCG and auto stocks supported by positive global sentiment. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex moved higher..
Equity benchmark indices gained nearly one per cent during early hours on Tuesday while tracking gains in Asian markets. At 10 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 319 points or 0.96 per cent at 33,618..