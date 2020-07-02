Global  

HDFC Bank to offer instant contactless, instant auto loans in 1,000 cities

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
HDFC Bank has launched pre-approved instant auto loans to its customers across 1,000 cities. HDFC Bank’s online auto loan offering. ZipDrive, is a technology-enabled loan product where credit assessment is done by banking software rather than employees and loan released in seconds.
