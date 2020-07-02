HDFC Bank to offer instant contactless, instant auto loans in 1,000 cities



Related videos from verified sources Equity indices gain on global sentiment, FMCG and auto stocks up



Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Wednesday on the back of gains in FMCG and auto stocks supported by positive global sentiment. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex moved higher.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago Wells Fargo Auto suspends loan applications from Lawrence Kia



After a 41 Action News I-Team investigation earlier this week revealed Lawrence Kia may have submitted hundreds of falsified applications to lenders, a major bank said it has suspended taking loan.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 03:41 Published 2 weeks ago Equity indices gain 1 pc, Kotak Mahindra Bank up 7 pc



Equity benchmark indices gained nearly one per cent during early hours on Tuesday while tracking gains in Asian markets. At 10 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 319 points or 0.96 per cent at 33,618.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published on June 2, 2020

Tweets about this