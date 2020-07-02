JCTC back-to-school plan mandates masks — here’s more details
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Jefferson Community and Technical College announced its plan to welcome students back onto its campuses for the fall 2020 semester. On Wednesday, the Louisville-based state technical college entity distributed an 11-page plan that includes four stages of reopening. The plan states that it was implemented on May 18 and will remain in effect until Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration halts its Healthy at Work requirements. The reopening plan is already on Stage 3, which runs from July 1 to July…
