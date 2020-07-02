Global  

JCTC back-to-school plan mandates masks — here’s more details

bizjournals Thursday, 2 July 2020
Jefferson Community and Technical College announced its plan to welcome students back onto its campuses for the fall 2020 semester. On Wednesday, the Louisville-based state technical college entity distributed an 11-page plan that includes four stages of reopening. The plan states that it was implemented on May 18 and will remain in effect until Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration halts its Healthy at Work requirements. The reopening plan is already on Stage 3, which runs from July 1 to July…
