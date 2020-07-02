JCTC back-to-school plan mandates masks — here’s more details

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Majority of Americans claim the COVID-19 pandemic has been a financial wake-up call



The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked more honest conversations about finances in American households, according to a new study.The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their finances in light of the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation



Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago Dr. Jesus Jara discusses plan for next school year



Dr. Jesus Jara joins us on 13 Action News to discuss the CCSD reopening meeting. CCSD has talked about distance learning and a blended system - making a solid plan for the future. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 05:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this