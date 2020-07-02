Global
Eurozone Producer Prices Decline Further
Eurozone Producer Prices Decline Further
Thursday, 2 July 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Eurozone producer prices continued to decline in May amid falling energy prices, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.
