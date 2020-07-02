US weekly jobless claims hit 1.4 million, more than economist forecasts
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () · US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.43 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That was slightly higher than the consensus economist estimate of 1.35 million.
· Thursday's report marked the 13th straight week of declining claims. It also brought total filings over a 15-week period to nearly 49...
A record 4.8 million Americans were put back to work in June but weekly jobless claims remain elevated as a new spike in COVID-19 cases likely sparked another wave of layoffs. Conway G. Gittens reports.