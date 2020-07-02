Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1%

Business Insider Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1%· The US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday said the US added 4.8 million jobs in June. That exceeded the 3 million payroll additions expected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
· It marks the second straight month of job additions as the economy tries to claw back from a coronavirus-induced recession. The US saw record...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Granting Front-Line Workers $500 Million in Bonuses [Video]

Amazon Granting Front-Line Workers $500 Million in Bonuses

Amazon Granting Front-Line Workers $500 Million in Bonuses According to CNET, the $500 million will go to those most at risk of being infected with COVID-19. Dave Clark, Amazon's SVP for worldwide..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
U.S. Sees Another 1 Million Unemployment Claims [Video]

U.S. Sees Another 1 Million Unemployment Claims

Americans continue to lose jobs even as businesses across the country reopen. The Labor Department says more than 1 million workers applied for new unemployment benefits last week.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
1.5 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week [Video]

1.5 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week

An additional 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is down from 1.54 million in the previous weekly jobless claims report.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Job Growth Hits Record 4.8 Million as Unemployment Rate Falls to 11.1%

 The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, further evidence that the COVID-19 recession was probably...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

leemeade77

Lee Meade US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1% https://t.co/SBNF5xXUs9 via @businessinsider 7 minutes ago

ConservConstitu

Conservative Constitutionalist RT @businessinsider: US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1% https://t.co/4wWJpOLCQh 12 minutes ago

BennettWoodman

Ben Woodward, CFA US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1% 17 minutes ago

Realblack212

ℰｖａgℯℓ lｓt ℴℱ t ℏℯ sℴǜ ℓ ℘ℴℯt℟ｙ ḿaｎ US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1% https://t.co/SNrM2sEOAL @businessinsiderより 18 minutes ago

RobertCandelori

Robert Candelori RT @Colgo: US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1% - https://t.co/54BUxiozAT 19 minutes ago

cooljohnson34

bob @EsotericEffect US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1% 26 minutes ago

cooljohnson34

bob @Raja_intheNorth US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1% 27 minutes ago

1TeamAmerica

Robert Borrelli Great Economic News! US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1%… https://t.co/OeYSpT69s4 27 minutes ago