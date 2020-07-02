US economy smashes forecasts, adds 4.8 million jobs in June as unemployment declines to 11.1% Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

· The US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday said the US added 4.8 million jobs in June. That exceeded the 3 million payroll additions expected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

· It marks the second straight month of job additions as the economy tries to claw back from a coronavirus-induced recession. The US saw record


