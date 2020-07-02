Global  

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google CEOs Agree To Testify Before Congress

RTTNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The top executives of four tech giants have agreed to testify together before the House Judiciary Committee, reports said. The chief executives of Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Facebook Inc. and Google agreed to attend the hearing on antitrust to be held in late July. This would mark the first time the four executives testified together in front of Congress.
