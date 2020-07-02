'We are still in a deep economic hole': 5 economists explain why the June jobs report is weaker than it appears
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () · The June jobs report released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics beat economist estimates by showing more jobs were added than expected.
· In addition, the unemployment rate declined more than economists expected.
· Still, economists warn that the report only captures data from the first half of June, before...
4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June The data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. It reveals the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent in June. Analysts were cautious in responding to the massive addition of jobs, saying that the U.S. economy has a long way to go in terms of...
The number of jobless Americans is down from last week with 1.5 million filing for unemployment. More than 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus..