Wealthbuilderz TV ‘We are still in a deep economic hole’: 5 economists explain why the June jobs report is weaker than it appears https://t.co/KaH2qXq3gA 1 minute ago Márcio M. Silva 'We are still in a deep economic hole': 5 economists explain why the June jobs report is weaker than it appears… https://t.co/tFXLIPqUF7 15 minutes ago Ricardo Cavazos RT @businessinsider: 'We are still in a deep economic hole': 5 economists explain why the June jobs report is weaker than it appears https:… 21 minutes ago Business Insider 'We are still in a deep economic hole': 5 economists explain why the June jobs report is weaker than it appears https://t.co/RFjxyyJcub 31 minutes ago Steve Swieciki Please don’t be fooled by the #JobsReport: 1) We’re still in a deep hole. 2) Millions of people are prematurely g… https://t.co/ZrLCpQ05IV 1 hour ago Trevor RT @michaelsderby: As Trump reads off percentage changes in recent economic data as a sign the crisis is abating, bear in mind many economi… 2 hours ago Michael S. Derby As Trump reads off percentage changes in recent economic data as a sign the crisis is abating, bear in mind many ec… https://t.co/aKMC0DX9xb 2 hours ago Change Agent 🌴 @GOPChairwoman @realDonaldTrump These are not “created jobs,” and if you believe that it reveals your lack of econo… https://t.co/tmfvRgYceP 2 hours ago