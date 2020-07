Tigers announce partnership with sportsbook operator Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

DETROIT (AP) — The Tigers became the first Major League Baseball team to reach a deal with a sports gambling company, announcing a multiyear partnership Thursday with PointsBet.



Detroit said the agreement will “enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement by providing access to unique experiences, content, promotions and more, in and around Comerica Park.”



“PointsBet operates in rare space within the industry by owning our technology environment from end to end, which allows us to be extremely nimble on product innovation and personalized offerings to complement our app’s market-leading speed," PointsBet USA chief executive officer Johnny Aitken said in a statement.



As part of the deal, PointsBet will have branding at Comerica Park and will be featured on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network.



