holidayinspector In advanced stages of talks for creating travel bubbles with US, Canada & EU: AAI chairman https://t.co/66fYkX8F6T 6 days ago Trippple1 In advanced stages of talks for creating travel bubbles with US, Canada, EU & Gulf nations: AAI chairman – Times of… https://t.co/VXrbUAxtvw 6 days ago UAE Resident Stranded In India RT @27saurabhsinha: In advanced stages of talks for creating travel bubbles with US, Canada & EU; talks on with countries Gulf for allowin… 1 week ago Stranded UAE Resident in India Some hope... #indiatoUAE https://t.co/GedHWUcWlC 1 week ago Saurabh Sinha In advanced stages of talks for creating travel bubbles with US, Canada & EU; talks on with countries Gulf for all… https://t.co/vuLRmYhWFw 1 week ago TOI Business In advanced stages of talks for creating travel bubbles with US, Canada, EU & Gulf nations: AAI chairman https://t.co/0z6u8uuFbd 1 week ago