Abbott issues Texas-wide mask mandate with few exceptions

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a mask mandate after weeks of rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Texas. The July 2 order requires Texans to wear a face covering "over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household." The order applies to any county with 20 or more positive Covid-19 cases. Exemptions…


