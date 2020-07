Tweets about this Business Journals Sexist views Niel Golightly espoused in a 1987 article resurfaced in a complaint from a Boeing employee. Golightly… https://t.co/aZB3zcBddP 3 hours ago Frank Washkuch Boeing's top communications exec is out after an employee complaint flagged a 1987 article he wrote while in the US… https://t.co/39HO8WTToL 10 hours ago Andrew McIntosh #Avgeeks @Boeing's top communications exec Niel Golightly (ex Navy pilot) resigns after employee complaint about 19… https://t.co/DRgSSv26nJ 12 hours ago Puget Sound Business Journal Sexist views Niel Golightly espoused in a 1987 article resurfaced in a complaint from a Boeing employee. Golightly… https://t.co/1BzgeRTXbP 12 hours ago