Stanford biotech spinout snares $100M round on path toward IPO Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Annexon Inc., a Stanford University spinout targeting a protein that could play a role in neurodegeneration and autoimmune and eye diseases, closed a $100 million round that may signal interest in an IPO. The South San Francisco company, led by President and CEO Ted Love, is looking to inhibit a pathway called complement. It has pushed two drugs into clinical trials and has raised more than $250 million. One drug, called ANX-005, is a monoclonal antibody in a Phase I/II study against Guillain-Barré… 👓 View full article

