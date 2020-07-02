Global  

Black family sues Atlas for discrimination; restaurant group says it will 'vigorously defend' itself

bizjournals Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
With a legal battle looming, Baltimore's Atlas Restaurant Group said it will "vigorously defend" itself against allegations of racism after a manager at one of its restaurants, Ouzo Bay, told a Black mother and her son that they could not be seated because the boy's athletic-style clothing violated the restaurant's dress code. Attorneys for Marcia Grant — who was turned away from Ouzo Bay on June 21 with her son, Dallas — filed the lawsuit against the restaurant group in Baltimore City Circuit…
