FedEx asks Washington NFL team to change its name

bizjournals Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
FedEx Corp., the shipping giant that has held the naming rights to the Washington NFL team’s stadium for more than two decades, has asked the team to change its name. “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx (NYSE: FDX) said in a single-sentence statement. The Washington Business Journal has requested comment from the team and will update this post if we hear back. FedEx declined to comment beyond its statement. Team owner Daniel…
