India not to import power equipment from China: RK Singh
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Power minister RK Singh on Friday said that India will import power equipment from China, amid border standoff with China. During a virtual press conference with state counterparts, he also asserted that the equipment import from China and Pakistan would not be permitted especially on the basis of inspection.
Power Minister RK Singh said India won’t import equipment from China. The comments come amid the border standoff with China. Singh urged state governments to buy Indian manufactured equipment. “We are manufacturing everything here, there is absolutely no reason to import Chinese equipment,”...
Residents of Muzaffarabad in PoK held a big protest against China and Pakistan. They raised slogans against the governments of Pakistan and China over construction of an illegal dam in the Neelam and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37Published