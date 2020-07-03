Global  

India not to import power equipment from China: RK Singh

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Power minister RK Singh on Friday said that India will import power equipment from China, amid border standoff with China. During a virtual press conference with state counterparts, he also asserted that the equipment import from China and Pakistan would not be permitted especially on the basis of inspection.
 Power Minister RK Singh said India won't import equipment from China. The comments come amid the border standoff with China. Singh urged state governments to buy Indian manufactured equipment. "We are manufacturing everything here, there is absolutely no reason to import Chinese equipment,"

