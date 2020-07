HUL’s ‘Glow & Lovely’ sparks brand row with Emami Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Even before Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) rebranded ‘Glow & Lovely’ (erstwhile Fair & Lovely) could hit stores, its newly christened men’s range ‘Glow & Handsome’ may have hit a trademark hurdle, with rival Emami claiming it has already launched ‘Emami Glow & Handsome’ digitally. 👓 View full article

