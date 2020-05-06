Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HDFC Life shares jump 5% on Nifty 50 inclusion

Zee News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
On the BSE, it rose 4.42 per cent to settle at Rs 572.15.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer [Video]

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended [Video]

Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended

Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Equity indices close in green but FMCG and OMCs lose [Video]

Equity indices close in green but FMCG and OMCs lose

Heavy buying in financial counters led equity indices to close in the positive terrain on Wednesday after a highly volatile session which saw stocks of FMCG and oil marketing companies taking a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this