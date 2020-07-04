One killed, three injured in shooting at Riverchase Galleria

Global  

bizjournals Saturday, 4 July 2020
A child was killed and three others injured on Friday during a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria. The shooting took place after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, according to WBRC FOX6 News. An eight-year-old boy was killed, while two adults and a juvenile female were injured. The conditions of the three individuals were not immediately known. The Riverchase Galleria will remain closed on Saturday. "We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping center this…
